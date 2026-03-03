Ratatan Launches July 16 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Game Source Entertainment and developers TVT and Ratata Arts announced the rhythmic roguelite game, Ratatan, will leave Early Access and launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 16.

Ratatan is a rhythmic rogue-lite packed with beat-driven battles and colourful chaos. This exciting new release challenges players to build their own customisable Cobun army, march across the everchanging world of Redo and defeat any evildoers silly enough to stand in their way; supporting both single-player and multiplayer.

Ratatan first broke onto the scene back in 2023 with a record-breaking Kickstarter which attracted over 14,000 backers and raised over 1.4 million dollars (USD). In September, 2025 Ratatan launched on PC via Steam Early Access and accumulated over 100,000 sales in its first month. The development team, which features alumni of Sony Japan including Hiroyuki Kotani, has launched multiple free updates since September on PC with more content coming soon and the launch of the console versions represents the next big step for Ratatan.

TVT Studios and Ratata Arts sincerely thanks every fan for their support and kindly asks for patience as more information about Ratatan‘s emergence on consoles will be released over the coming weeks.

