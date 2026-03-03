Homura Hime Launches in 2026 for Switch 2 - News

posted 32 minutes ago

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Crimson Dusk announced the bullet hell action game, Homura Hime, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. It will release first for PC via Steam on March 4.

Homura Hime is a third-person bullet hell action game that combines fast-paced, combo-oriented combat with dazzling Japanese anime-style visuals. With a vibrant aesthetic that aims to recreate the richness and dynamism of hand-drawn Japanese animation, Homura Hime tasks players with ridding the world of the fiendish Archdemon Girls and their monster hordes, utilizing slick melee combat evocative of the NieR and Devil May Cry series. Dodge the barrages of enemy attacks and string together flashy combos to clear the battlefield, excising tainted souls from a troubled world and unraveling the mysterious legacy of the titular heroine.

Welcome to a world populated by both humans and demons. Here, troubled souls burdened by intense emotion or deep regret are transformed into archdemons when they pass through the veil of mortality. These archdemons have the power to corrupt the very foundation of the world, contaminating their surroundings and the creatures who dwell within them. Those tainted by this demonic power turn into lowly monsters; vicious fiends that operate solely on raw instinct. When this world becomes threatened by a quintet of extremely powerful Archdemon Girls, the High Priestess has no other choice but to turn to Homura Hime, the “Flame Princess” and the strongest exorcist. Alongside her devoted aide Ann, Homura Hime must embark on a divine mission to eliminate the five Archdemon Girls and their monster hordes, banishing their evil and purifying her discordant world.

