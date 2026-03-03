Resident Evil Requiem Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

Pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 10, 2026, which ended February 24, 2026.

ARC Raiders is up three spots to second place and Steam Deck is up four spots to third place. Baldur's Gate 3 and ARK: Survival Ascended have re-entered the top 10 in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Marathon pre-orders have shot up the charts to sixth place. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is in seventh place, Mewgenics is in eighth place, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is in ninth place, and Helldivers 2 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Resident Evil Requiem - NEW ARC Raiders Steam Deck Baldur's Gate 3 ARK: Survival Ascended Marathon - Pre-orders Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Mewgenics Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Helldivers 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Resident Evil Requiem - NEW Counter-Strike 2 Apex Legends PUBG: Battlegrounds ARC Raiders Steam Deck Baldur's Gate 3 ARK: Survival Ascended Marathon - Pre-order Warframe

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

