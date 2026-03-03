Xbox Game Pass Adds Cyberpunk 2077, Planet of Lana II, and More - News

posted 44 minutes ago

Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Cyberpunk 2077, Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf, to a T, EA Sports F1 25, Construction Simulator, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Final Fantasy III (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

With the power of light nearly eclipsed by the power of darkness, only the crystals’ four chosen adventurers can save the world.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a thrilling Action RPG, set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th Century Bohemia. You are Henry of Skalitz – an ordinary man doing extraordinary things – caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey.

Coming Soon

to a T (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 4

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

A charming, colorful adventure game from the creator of Katamari Damacy and the uvula team about a teen navigating life in a small town with their cute dog companion. While their body is stuck in a T-pose, they do their best to make the most of it.

EA Sports F1 25 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 4

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Write your own legendary racing story, lead your team, and explore new modes in the official video game of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play now with EA Play and grab this month’s 5,000 XP Boost, available until March 31.

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – March 5

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass! Can a friendship change the world? Embark on an unforgettable sci-fi adventure with Lana and her loyal companion Mui. Solve clever puzzles, uncover hidden secrets, and confront the dangers reshaping their home. This breathtaking cinematic platformer is sure to challenge your mind, stir your heart, and dazzle your eyes and ears.

Construction Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Construction Simulator has returned – larger and more impressive than ever! Fulfil your ambition to become a successful construction entrepreneur by establishing your business from scratch, assisted by your mentor, Hape.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Cloud and Console) – March 10

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium

Become V, a cyberpunk-for-hire, and do what it takes to make a name for yourself in the dark future of Night City. But when a once-in-a-lifetime heist to steal an experimental prototype goes wrong, the trajectory of your life changes forever.

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – March 12

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Ascend to the peak of a vast, haunted kingdom in Hollow Knight: Silksong! The sequel to the award-winning action-adventure, Hollow Knight. Explore, fight and survive as Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, as she discovers a land ruled by silk and song.

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 17

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party invites players into a colorful, music-filled adventure with Gabby and her friends. Explore iconic rooms, enjoy playful mini-games, and celebrate creativity and teamwork in a family-friendly party experience.

In Case You Missed It

Diablo II: Resurrected (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 11

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Now available with cloud gaming. See the latest updates with Diablo II: Resurrected here! Play the definitive Diablo II experience now with Xbox Game Pass, featuring remastered versions of Diablo II, the Lord of Destruction expansion, and more.

Game Updates

Call of Duty: Warzone Black Ops Royale (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 13

Drop into Black Ops Royale, a new free mode inspired by Blackout and reimagined for today’s Call of Duty: Warzone. Set on the Avalon map, every match begins on an equal playing field — no loadouts, no buy stations, just pistols and instinct. Scavenge for upgrades, armor, and perks to power up. Take smart risks, outplay your opponents, and be the last squad standing.

In-Game Benefits

Call of Duty: Warzone (Console, PC)

Game Pass Pack 5: Game Pass members get a FREE in-game bundle for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Call of Duty: Warzone.

This pack includes:

Operator Skin

4x Weapon Blueprints

2x Weapon Charms

Finishing Move

Emblem

2x Weapon Sticker

Spray

2XP Token (1 hour)

Leaving March 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Jump back in to tie up any loose ends or save up to 20% off your purchase to keep the fun going!

Bratz Rhythm & Style (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Enter the Gungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) F1 23 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) He is Coming (PC)

(PC) Lightyear Frontier (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

