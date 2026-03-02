Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Launches May 28 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

/ 70 Views

by, posted 15 minutes ago

Marvelous announced Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 28. The PS5 version will also have a physical release exclusive to Amazon in the US.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in August 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the different editions below:

Digital Deluxe Edition ($59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99) – Includes the base game and the “Trunk of Transformation” cosmetic downloadable content

($59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99) – Includes the base game and the “Trunk of Transformation” cosmetic downloadable content Super Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99 / £54.99 / €69.99) – Includes the “Trunk of Transformation” cosmetic downloadable content, a digital soundtrack, and digital art book

($69.99 / £54.99 / €69.99) – Includes the “Trunk of Transformation” cosmetic downloadable content, a digital soundtrack, and digital art book Digital Edition Bonus – All digital editions will also come with the “Cow Set” cosmetic downloadable content as a purchase bonus

Read details on the game below:

Zephyr Town’s bazaar was once one of the grandest in the world, drawing customers and peddlers from all four corners of the globe. These days, though, the bazaar has more tumbleweeds than customers. It’s up to Zephyr Town’s newest resident to turn its fortunes around! Players will raise animals, harvest crops, craft rare delicacies, then sell wares at their very own stall in the bazaar. As the bazaar business grows, new goods and services will arrive, which players can use to improve their farm. Help return prosperity to the bazaar, settle down for a cozy life and start a family, and Zephyr Town is sure to thrive once again!

Inspired by the classic handheld title, the new Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar builds up and improves on the original in every conceivable way. The world is bigger and more alive than ever thanks to incredible new visuals, new characters, an expanded story, and full character voice work in story events—a series first. Take advantage of Zephyr Town’s unique weather, using the wind to make travel and farm tasks a breeze! The winds of change are coming to deliver a new life in Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar.

Cozy Living Reaches New Heights – The magnificent beauty of Zephyr Town shines with gorgeous graphics while a richly voiced story carries the player on a rewarding journey of farming, friendship, and renewal.

Take the Leap – Harness the power of the wind! Use windmills to create new products to sell, and effortlessly travel across the town on a glider. Use new jumping skills on the farm, or when exploring the town. You never know what you’ll find!

Ring the Bell and Sell, Sell, Sell – Your farm’s produce and goods take on additional importance as the heart of the business at the lively weekly bazaar. Customize the stall and take charge of sales to build up buzz and power up profits.

A Beautifully Cozy Life – Enjoy a rich life amongst a colorful community of characters, from friendly townsfolk to magical Nature Sprites. Build a home, grow relationships, and even find love and start a family.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles