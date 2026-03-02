Hydroneer Launches May 9 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

Developer Foulball Hangover announced Hydroneer will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 8.

The game is currently available for the PC via Steam.

View the console reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Hydroneer became a tremendous sleeper hit among the crafting and basebuilding genres, selling over a million copies on Steam since launch. Subsequent overhauls and additions of new features, including couch cooperative multiplayer, grew the game’s presence into a persistent online fanbase.

Hydroneer gameplay features will remain fully faithful to its PC release, but optimizations are being implemented in order to adapt the interface and controls for console.

A hands-on mining and crafting system that sees players quite literally dig through the dirt to find smeltable ore and valuable gemstones.

Conveyor belts, automated harvesters, drills, and piping to shape and craft full automated smelting factories and pull ore out of the earth at scale.

An open world with multiple dig sites, NPC communities, quest-givers, and stores to interact with.

Unique couch cooperative multiplayer feature, allowing up to four players to work together in tandem on their engineering projects.

The coming console release will also include the Journey to Volcalidus expansion, first released in 2024. Journey to Volcalidus will be sold separately to the main game and include:

A whole new world map in the land of Volcalidus, with an enormous sprawling world that is over six times the size of the original game world.

Make use of the new automation technology powered by lava, introducing a new category of mining tech that allows players to dig deep into the ice shelves of Volcalidus.

A brand-new settlement in New Glade, where the players are given a full town to rebuild from the ground up, providing an idyllic refuge from the harsh climate while also unlocking new items for purchase as the town is restored.

