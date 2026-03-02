Resident Evil Requiem Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

/ 198 Views

by, posted 51 minutes ago

Resident Evil Requiem has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending February 28, 2026.

54 percent of sales for Resident Evil Requiem were on the PlayStation 5, followed by 36 percent on PC, six percent on Xbox, and four percent on Switch 2.

Resident Evil Generation Pack debuted in third place and World of Warcraft: Midnight debuted in fourth place

Mario Kart World remained in second place, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is up five spots to fifth place, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A fell two spots to sixth place.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga climbed eight spots to seventh place and Mortal Kombat 1 shot fought its way up five spots to eighth place. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 dropped three spots to ninth place and Monster Hunter Wilds rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Resident Evil Requiem - NEW Mario Kart World Resident Evil Generation Pack - NEW World of Warcraft: Midnight - NEW Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Pokémon Legends: Z-A Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mortal Kombat 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Monster Hunter Wilds

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles