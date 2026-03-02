Nintendo Indie World Showcase Set for Tomorrow, March 3 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 212 Views
Nintendo announced it will host an Indie World Showcase tomorrow, March 3 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.
No details on the showcase were revealed.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ (NS2 Edition), Mina the Hollower, Orbitals, Out of Words, Super Meat Boy 3D, and a few other games with a Spring/Summer release date slated without a precise date announced. Could def see all of these show up!
So everything except a general direct? or might we get one of them as well in a week or two?
I've seen posts on Reddit stating there is no news regarding a main direct this month. Odds are we might get updates from first party already announced, but a main direct will come only by mid year (probably June)
Patience is virtue— we’ve already got a stacked lineup of exclusive releases to hold us over until May. (MTFever, Pokopia, Mario Wonder DLC, Tomodachi Life, Xenoblade X NS2 Edition.)
We’ll get info sooner or later.