Doom: The Dark Ages Director Says Expansion is 'Basically Like a Sequel'

Doom: The Dark Ages director Hugo Martin and senior community lead Joshua Boyle in the latest episode of Slayers Club Live teased the upcoming expansion is so big it is "basically like a sequel."

"It's massive," said Martin (via Gamesradar). "It's so big. Look, guys, I know that it's been ultimately a while since we shipped the main game and you're waiting for the DLC, but just know that it's freaking huge. It's basically like a sequel. I mean, that's what it feels like, it's just ginormous."

Boyle added, "The DLC is nothing like this. What I've been playing [in the DLC], I haven't been playing like this."

Martin did reveal there will be a new spear weapon that might be tied to a dash, leap, or teleport ability. However, he remained vague. He did say the teaser trailer is "a little ways out there."

Doom: The Dark Ages released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in May 2025.

