Until Then Headed to Xbox Series Later This Year - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Maximum Entertainment and developer Polychroma Games announced the narrative adventure game, Until Then, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S in 2026 alongside the Afterimages DLC.

Until Then is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

View the DLC reveal trailer below:

Read details on the DLC below:

Afterimages introduces two new chapters that explore grief, memory, and the quiet persistence of life in the wake of loss. Sofia returns home to confront memories she left behind. Meanwhile, Mark encounters both a new lover and an old friend. Through their separate journeys, both characters must navigate what it means to move forward while carrying the weight of absence.

Players will discover fresh gameplay moments woven into the intimate storytelling experience that defines Until Then. The downloadable content introduces new interactive activities, including tarot reading and baking minigames, alongside expanded in-game phone features such as dating apps and video platforms. Players will reconnect with beloved characters and encounter new faces across two deeply personal narrative chapters.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles