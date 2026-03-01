Super Meat Boy 3D Launches for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC in 2026 - News

Publisher Headup and developer Sluggerfly announced the 3D platformer, Super Meat Boy 3D, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in 2026.

"As a life-long gamer, being involved in the soundtrack of Super Meat Boy 3D was such an honor, albeit a true test of perseverance," said Steve Marcois. "We started working on this song two years ago, and I must say I’m more than happy how it paid off while we were able to capture the emotion of the story. I hope our efforts are felt through the song, and that you’ll enjoy the game as much as I do."

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Super Meat Boy 3D is a brutal platformer that sees you guide a cube of meat on a mission to rescue his bandage-made girlfriend from an evil fetus in a tuxedo jar—in 3D! You’ll wall-jump past buzz saws, crumbling caves, and flaming forests, dying a million times along the way—in (you guessed it) 3D. With old-school difficulty, twitchy reflexes, epic bosses, and loads of secrets, it’s Meat Boy like never before—in (say it with me!) 3D!

Features:

Tough-as-nails precision platforming action

action Brutal, but fair levels designed to break you.

Boss. Fights.

Dark World levels so tough, you’ll scream in the rain at a bus stop.

A soundtrack that was once described by a Guitar Center employee as, “Hey, either buy the guitars or get out. We’re seriously going to call the cops.”

…3D!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

