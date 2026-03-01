Pokemon Pokopia Gets New Details - DJ Rotom, Multiplayer, More - News

The Pokemon Company and developers Game Freak and Koei Tecmo have released new details for Pokémon Pokopia.

The new details includes the Four-Player Multiplayer Mode, Stereo Rotom, Wasteland, and Greedent (Cook).

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read the new details on the game below:

Rotom (Stereo Rotom)

Is that curious looking stereo a Rotom? Did it get enticed by the music and hop inside? It’s really energetic and seems to go by DJ Rotom.

What happens if you give it a CD in the game? It can help liven up the town with a variety of music! Ditto and the others are grooving to the beat, too. Let’s listen to DJ Rotom’s specially selected tracks while I introduce you to the world of Pokemon Pokopia.

Wasteland

Ditto first encounters Professor Tangrowth in a wasteland that was once a town.

It seems like Ditto is working alongside other Pokemon to develop the town.

Wow, they’re sure fired up!

Of course, you can’t give your all on an empty stomach.

It looks like Riolu wants something to eat, too. But how do you cook?

Greedent (Cook)

Huh? That silhouette… A Greedent appeared. It sounds like everyone calls it Chef Dente!

Chef Dente can teach you how to cook all sorts of dishes. Each Pokemon has different foods they prefer. Some dishes will even power up your moves when you eat them. This will make it even easier to develop the town.

Four-Player Multiplayer Mode

Try bringing Pokemon you’ve befriended on an outing!

In multiplayer mode, you can visit other players towns. You can play with up to three other people.

First, let’s play some hide and seek. I wonder where everyone’s hiding? Ah, there you are! There’s someone here, too! But where’s the last one? Whoa! You can transform into objects, too! That was a fun game of hide and seek!

By working together, you could even build something this big.

Together, you can develop a town or go on far-off adventures. New encounters may await you as well. Every day, the world gets bigger and bigger, developing a town one step at a time.

Pokémon Pokopia will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5, 2026.

