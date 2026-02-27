Pokémon Winds and Waves Announced for Switch 2 - News

Publisher The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have announced Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves for the Nintendo Switch 2. Both games will launch worldwide in 2027.

This new generation of Pokémon games features three new starters - the Grass-type Browt, the Fire-type Pombon, and the Water-type Gecqua. There will also be a special Pikachu.

The new Pokémon Presents revealed an exciting trailer for Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves, upcoming entries in the Pokémon video game series. Developed by GAME FREAK exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, these new titles feature an open world to explore, with beautiful windswept islands and a vast ocean with glittering waves. The Pokémon that live in harmony with this region’s lush environment have developed their own unique ecosystems. During this adventure, you’ll team up with all kinds of Pokémon to overcome both the difficult road ahead and even the forces of nature that block your path at times.

Your main character will sport a different outfit depending on which version of the game you play—and of course, you’ll set out with one of three first partner Pokémon. Will you choose a Grass type by partnering with Browt, the lively but clumsy Bean Chick Pokémon? Or perhaps you’ll heat things up with a Fire type by picking Pombon, the guileless and friendly Puppy Pokémon. If Water types are more your speed, then the intelligent Water Gecko Pokémon, Gecqua, might be the partner for you.

The trailer also showed off a pair of special Pikachu with a brand-new look. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to learn how Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu will be involved in the adventure.

Additionally, it was announced that beginning with Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves, Brazilian Portuguese will officially be supported as a language players can choose. Now, even more fans around the world will be able to play this new adventure in their native language!

