Pokémon Champions Launches in April for Switch, Later in 2026 for iOS and Android - News

/ 559 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher The Pokemon Company and developer The Pokemon Works announced the Pokémon battle game, Pokémon Champions, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in April, and for iOS and Android later in 2026.

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Pokémon Champions is coming to Nintendo Switch systems and mobile devices in 2026!

You’ll receive Dragonite along with its Mega Stone as an early download bonus. Plus, you can begin your journey with your friends from Pokémon Legends: Z-A by storing Chesnaught, Delphox, Greninja, and Eternal Flower Floette in Pokémon HOME, then bringing them to visit in Pokémon Champions. When you do, you’ll receive their Mega Stones through the in-game mailbox!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles