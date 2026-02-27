GameCube's Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in March - News

/ 1,047 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Nintendo announced the GameCube game - Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness - will be coming to the Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics app on the Nintendo Switch 2 in March. A subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is required.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience The Extra Dimension!

Using Shadow Pokemon, an evil organization has unleashed a sinister plot of world domination. With Eevee as your companion, and with the help of numerous friends along the way, you must fight against terrible foes and race against time to snag and purify the Shadow Pokemon and save the world!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles