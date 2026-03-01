Rhythm Action Game Stage Tour Announced for Consoles and PC - News

RedOctane Games has announced rhythm action game, Stage Tour, for consoles and PC via Steam. It will launch this fall.

"Stage Tour is our love letter to rhythm gaming," said RedOctane Games head of studio Simon Ebejer. "We want Stage Tour to feel familiar and authentic, but also fresh, utilizing modern technology to connect gamers with the music they love and enjoying a platform that evolves and grows over time. With new instruments and deep charting systems, we’re raising the bar on what we believe a rhythm game can be, while also catering to those wishing to simply enjoy a casual experience and have a good time."

View the game reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Stage Tour is a rhythm-action game designed to blend familiar and accessible note-highway gameplay with new and exciting modern twists. Stage Tour is poised to rekindle the flame of plastic-instrument rhythm gaming with numerous new features and game modes, dozens of bandmates and instruments to fit your unique style, a deep competitive spine, and an extensive roadmap of seasonal content and live events.

Build Your Band

Chase the top score by unlocking unique bandmates, each with their own look, attitude, and stage presence. Choose from multiple variants to match your band’s personality, assign members to Lead, Groove, Drums, or Vocals.

Pick Your Style

Customize your lineup with official Gibson guitar and bass designs. As you play, your band evolves with you. Mix and match characters to create a lineup that feels uniquely yours, whether rocking solo or jamming with up to four players.

Own the Stage

Push your skills, master every note, and conquer every challenge. Rise through the ranks to unlock legendary rewards, exclusive content, and permanent bragging rights.

Stage Tour is built with the community at its core, helping shape its future. Expect detailed feature reveals and deeper breakdowns in the months ahead.

A new era starts here.

