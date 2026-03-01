He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction Launches April 28 - News

Publisher Limited Run Games and developer Bitmap Bureau announced the beat' em up game, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 28.

When Skeletor uncovers the ancient Dragon Pearl of Destruction, a relic of unspeakable power, he joins forces with Evil-Lyn to plunge all of Eternia into eternal darkness, and only He-Man, Man-At-Arms and Teela can save the planet.

Developed by retro specialists Bitmap Bureau in collaboration with Mattel, this is an all-new 2D arcade brawler. Players can battle solo or in two-player cooperative play in a fast-paced adventure inspired by the classic animated series, complete with unique character abilities and epic, screen-clearing powers.

Stunning Retro Revival

Experience Eternia like never before with massive, highly detailed pixel-art sprites and lush environments that look exactly like the original 1980s cartoon come to life.

A Legendary Roster

Play as He-Man, Man-At-Arms, Teela, and unlock She-Ra as a playable character in future playthroughs! Each hero features a unique playstyle, from He-Man’s raw power to Teela’s agile staff combat.

Ride into Battle

It wouldn’t be Masters of the Universe without Battle Cat! Ride He-Man’s fearless feline companion to tear through Skeletor’s minions with tooth and claw.

12 Action-Packed Stages

Battle your way across the diverse landscapes of Eternia, from the Royal Palace and the Vine Jungle to the dark corridors of Snake Mountain.

Classic Cooperative Action

Team up with a friend in two-player local cooperative play to deliver double the justice. Perfect for those who grew up playing side-by-side at the arcade.

Deep-Cut Villains

Square off against iconic foes including Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man, and Trap Jaw, along with appearances like the dark sorceress Shokoti and the Shadow Beasts.

