First-Person Shooter SPRAWL zero Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

Publisher Kwalee and developer MAETH have announced first-person shooter, SPRAWL zero, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

SPRAWL zero is a first-person shooter inspired by 2000s console first-person shooter games. Both the aesthetics and design sensibility call back to the Golden Age, where the genre evolved from shooting in corridors to building worlds.

A City on the Brink

You play as FIVE, a cybernetically enhanced supersoldier controlled by the Junta. Your directive is to eliminate SILAS, leader of the radical techno-religious group IMAGO-DEI. The city will plunge into chaos as all factions known and unknown grasp for the reins. Reconcile your truths or succumb to the SPRAWL.

Fight Smart, Not Just Fast

Combat in SPRAWL zero is fast-paced but grounded. Enemy squads will communicate and coordinate to wrestle the advantage. Flanks, covering fire, and grenades will flush you out, creating dynamic firefights inspired by classics like F.E.A.R. and Halo.

In your hands, FIVE must outsmart and outmaneuver the opposition using any advantage possible. Catch their bullets and throw them right back with the Gravity Shield, or bend your shots midair with Bullet-Time for inhuman precision. A massive arsenal of weapons and FIVE’s cybernetics are your tools of destruction.

Gravity-Based Combat Systems

Gravity Gloves, Gravity Shield, and Rushdown expand combat beyond gunplay, enabling aggressive pushes, defensive play, and physics-driven encounters. No problem has just one solution.

Designed for Player Choice

Handcrafted levels feature multiple paths, verticality, and alternate approaches, rewarding experimentation and replayability. Push aggressively, play tactically from cover, or dominate encounters through physics-based combat. Player agency was a fundamental pillar of Y2K design, and SPRAWL zero accommodates players to find their own niche.

Features:

Truly dynamic first-person shooter combat inspired by classic console shooters.

Smart, coordinated enemy AI that flanks, communicates, and adapts.

Physics interactions with gravity-based combat systems that expand play beyond gunfire.

Player expression to find your own path to victory.

Stylish Bullet-Time to never miss a shot.

Gravity Shield to catch and return enemy gunfire.

Rushdown enemies with invulnerability and destructive force.

Wide arsenal of over 40 weapons with distinct roles and mastery paths.

Diverse roster of enemies, with multiple factions spread across grounded and airborne, organic and mechanical.

Masterfully crafted levels with multiple routes and verticality.

Gritty, grounded cyberpunk world and tone.

Authentic Y2K aesthetics and graphics, paying homage to the golden era.

Industry-leading sound design.

Original soundtrack of intense music hearkening back to the early 2000s.

