We Were Here Tomorrow Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

Total Mayhem Games has announced cooperatize puzzle game, We Were Here Tomorrow, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

With more than 25 million players worldwide, the We Were Here franchise has built its reputation on testing communication, trust, and friendship in inventive ways. We Were Here Tomorrow marks the series’ biggest shift yet, transporting players to a retro-futuristic facility and introducing unique character abilities, the series’ signature walkie-talkie communication, and a fresh narrative direction.

Explore a Bold New Futuristic Environment

The Explorers are transported to a retro-futuristic complex known as the Norcek facility, a place filled with strange technology, unsettling secrets, and unanswered questions. In this first-person, two-player cooperative adventure, you and your partner embark on daring missions to uncover the truth behind this mysterious location and why you were brought there.

For the first time in the series, the Explorers are equipped with brand-new futuristic attire and asymmetric abilities. Clear communication is essential to solving the Norcek complex’s challenging puzzles, as each player holds only part of the information needed to progress. Trust your partner, rely on each other’s perspectives, and work together to uncover what is really happening beneath the surface.

Two-Player Cooperative Play

Solving these mind-bending puzzles takes two. Communicate through your walkie-talkies and become each other’s eyes, ears, and mind to master them.

Asymmetrical Puzzles

Each Explorer has an individual experience, and yet your fate depends on working together.

Distinct Character Abilities

Besides communication tools, both Explorers have their own abilities they need to use to overcome obstacles and progress together.

A Mysterious Story to Unravel

Explore a retro-futuristic facility filled with uncharted areas, advanced technology, and dark secrets.

Teamwork and friendship: Success depends on how well you and your partner can rely on each other when it matters most.

