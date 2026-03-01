Necrophosis: Full Consciousness Launches for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC in 2026 - News

Publisher PQube and developer Dragonis Games have announced the first-person horror game, Necrophosis: Full Consciousness, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2026.

The complete experience comes alive in Necrophosis: Full Consciousness, a first-person psychological horror adventure with engrossing puzzles that plunges you into a surreal haunting world where only death endures.

Begin as Consciousness, trapped within an emaciated, decaying vessel devoid of memories. Explore grotesque environments cursed with eternal deterioration to unravel fragments of the truth and learn why you have awakened. Soon your journey descends into the darker realms of the subconscious as you become the guiding hand that navigates its shadowy depths while piecing together echoes of the past.

Long forsaken gods have been left to rot beyond eternity, yet something still calls. Prepare for a dark odyssey where every disturbing encounter and mind-expanding puzzle will draw you deeper into the macabre.

Roam the Cursed Lands

Awaken as consciousness itself in a realm of death, a world consumed by Necrophosis. Explore freely through its dark macabre landscapes where all things rot and decay eternally.

Echoes of the Dying Cosmos

Navigate eerie landscapes, grotesque architecture and haunting visuals that bring Lovecraftian and cosmic horror to life.

Uncover Hidden Truths

Delve into evocative narrative poems and unravel the world’s enigmatic backstory while engaging with decayed gods caught in an eternal cycle of death and rebirth.

Master Chilling Puzzles

Solve unsettling puzzles as you explore a world consumed by rot. Certain challenges demand brain detachment and possession, while others rely on careful observation.

Confront the Unnatural

Face gods, eldritch entities, and Lovecraftian beings who have taken refuge here, learning their histories and the horrors they embody.

Haunting Soundscapes

Each environment features minimalist, droning ambience, layered with whispers, distant groans, and echoing cryptic voices that heighten tension and unease.

Second Awakening

Return to the realm of death in the “Subconsciousness” expansion. Explore new landscapes, entities, and story as your journey leads ever deeper.

