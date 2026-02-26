Extraction Platformer FixForce Announced for Xbox Series and PC - News

Developer Surgent Studios has announced cooperative extraction platformer, FixForce, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will first launch in Early Access for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 12, and for the Xbox Series X|S later in 2026.

"We saw the pure chaos and hilarity FixForce unleashed as it came together, so we made the decision to move quickly and publish it ourselves," said Surgent Studios founder Abubakar Salim. "Yes, FixForce is completely unlike anything we’ve ever done before, but look: we made one game about grief and another about abuse and thought, ‘can we have a little bit of silly, stupid fun for a second?’ I promise we’ll go back to dark and depressing after this!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Leap, climb, and launch your friends in this chaotic cooperative extraction platformer for up to six players! Use your drill-wrench to build your way across a vibrant post-apocalyptic world, find replacement parts, and fix broken machines. And if you lose your head, don’t worry: it’s all part of the job.

Build With Friends

As FixForce bots, you and up to five friends will build towers and paths out of scrap parts, using the structures to climb all over the worksite. Rescue each other when things get hairy, and remember: how high or far you go is limited only by how much scrap you can find.

Find + Fix

In each round, you and your team will be dropped near machines in desperate need of repair. Once you’ve found them, use your drill-wrench to scour the site for the perfect replacement parts to get them working again so you can clock out on time. You might even find a few extra odd jobs around to line your pockets…

Workplace Hazards

No job is the same, but they’re all teeming with hazards and violent rogue robots. Keep your eyes peeled so you can protect yourself, your friends, and your precious towers and bridges from their destructive wrath while you finish the job.

But Don’t Lose Your Head

FixForce means reliability, and high-risk assignments are your bread and butter. If you take a tumble, slip into the water, or find yourself on the wrong side of a rogue bot, your friends can simply recover your head and snap it onto another body. Good as new!

Perks of the Job

The work is relentless, but so is your resolve! Every successful fix lines your bank account, letting you snag new tools to maximise efficiency and tackle even the toughest of challenges in exchange for a few unorthodox updates to your uniform.

Game Features:

Wield the Drill-Wrench: Use your built-in power tool to fix machines, build towers and bridges to get around, retrieve your friends’ fallen heads, and launch items around.

Use your built-in power tool to fix machines, build towers and bridges to get around, retrieve your friends’ fallen heads, and launch items around. Extraction Loop: Arrive on-site in your utility van, locate the broken machines, find the parts to fix them, and clock out on time!

Arrive on-site in your utility van, locate the broken machines, find the parts to fix them, and clock out on time! Manage Your Battery: Your battery can be used to power all sorts of things on the job, not just you! Just make sure not to let it get too low.

Your battery can be used to power all sorts of things on the job, not just you! Just make sure not to let it get too low. Enemies: The dangerous rogue bots lie in wait to undo all your hard work…or even to send you and your friends straight into Emergency Recovery Mode! Stay alert.

The dangerous rogue bots lie in wait to undo all your hard work…or even to send you and your friends straight into Emergency Recovery Mode! Stay alert. Losing Your Head: Water in your gears or a big fall will trigger your head to pop off for retrieval by your team. Don’t worry: while you wait to be rescued, you can scootch around to make rescue easier.

Water in your gears or a big fall will trigger your head to pop off for retrieval by your team. Don’t worry: while you wait to be rescued, you can scootch around to make rescue easier. Different Maps: With tons of possible variations for each map, no job is the same!

With tons of possible variations for each map, no job is the same! Proximity Chat: Your robot’s facial readout mouths along as you talk to nearby members of your squad.

FixForce is for fans of:

Chaotic cooperative games to play with friends like RV There Yet?, Peak, REPO, Content Warning, and Lethal Company.

cooperative games to play with friends like RV There Yet?, Peak, REPO, Content Warning, and Lethal Company. Classic creative physics games like Portal, Garry’s Mod, and Ratchet and Clank

