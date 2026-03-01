70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X Remaster Launches July 16 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

/ 315 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Bliss Brain and developer Implicit Conversions have announced a remaster of 1999's 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. It will launch on July 16.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Originally released exclusively in Japan in 1999, 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X became one of the most outrageous and ambitious anime shooters of the CD-ROM era.

Built at the height of the late-90s CD-ROM boom, the original PlayStation release spanned four discs and featured over 8,000 hand-drawn animation frames, truly an unprecedented production scale for a 2D shooter.

This wasn’t just a game inspired by anime—it was a full-blown 70s super robot TV series you could play!

For this Hi-Res Remastered Edition:

Original Betacam master tapes have been re-digitized.

Modern upscaling enhances visual clarity.

Animation has been fully restored to its original 24 frames per second.

This is not a simple upscale; it’s a full restoration of a lost anime-era production.

70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X recreates the structure of a classic anime broadcast:

Time signal → Opening → Episode → Eyecatch → Commercial break → Ending → Next episode preview.

You don’t just watch a super robot show, you actually control it.

Three young pilots combine their powers to command the transforming super robot Geppy-X, defending Earth from the invading Space Demon Empire.

Mid-season mech upgrade? Of course. because this is a super robot anime—and when the upgrade hits, it hits hard.

Three Forms. No Mercy.

At its core, 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X delivers fast-paced arcade-style side-scrolling shooter action.

Switch between three combat types in real time:

X1: Balanced Precision – Reliable, versatile firepower.

– Reliable, versatile firepower. X2: Speed Unleashed – High mobility and the screen-clearing X Seeker.

– High mobility and the screen-clearing X Seeker. X3: High-Risk Power – Crushing close combat with X Slap and the devastating X Cannon.

​Strategic form switching is essential to survive intense stages and towering boss encounters.

Midway through the story, the machine evolves into Geppy-XX, unlocking new weapons and a new level of firepower—a classic super robot turning point.

Classic Challenge. Modern Control.

The original arcade-style difficulty remains intact, but now supported by modern quality-of-life enhancements:

Rewind function

Rapid fire option

Quick save

CRT filter mode

Achievements

Whether you’re a retro shooter veteran or discovering super robot anime for the first time, Geppy-X adapts to your playstyle.

Voices That Defined an Era

70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X features the original 1999 voice performances from some of Japan’s most respected and influential anime actors, including:

Akira Kamiya, Sho Hayami, Shūichi Ikeda, Ichirō Nagai, Goro Naya, and more.

This was not a casual casting choice, it was a rare gathering of top-tier talent at the height of the CD-ROM era, captured and preserved in its original form.

The soundtrack also includes legendary anime theme artists Isao Sasaki, Akira Kushida, and Hironobu Kageyama—performers whose powerful songs helped define the spirit of classic super robot anime. These are the original recordings, fully intact and presented alongside the newly remastered visuals.

70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X doesn’t just recreate the golden age of super robot anime, it brings back the voices and music that gave it life.

The Series Doesn’t End

Completing the main campaign is only the beginning.

Unlock six additional modes, including:

Movie-style boss rush.

Alternate timeline scenarios.

Experimental episode variations.

More than a remaster—this is the definitive broadcast edition.

Features:

70s-style super robot anime experience.

Arcade-style 2D side-scrolling shooter.

Real-time transforming mech system.

Three distinct combat styles.

Mid-game mech evolution.

Over 8,000 hand-drawn animation frames.

Fully restored 24 frames per second animation.

HD remaster from original master tapes.

Originally Japan-exclusive 1999 cult classic.

Now launching worldwide!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles