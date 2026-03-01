Realm of Ink Launches May 26 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher 663 Games and developers Leap Studio and Maple Leaf Studio announced the fast-paced, ink-washed action roguelite game, Realm of Ink, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on May 26.

The game is currently available in Early Access for PC, while a demo is now available for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Realm of Ink is a fast-paced, ink-washed action roguelite where the line between fate and freedom blurs, and your very existence is written in the margins. As Red, players chase the Fox Demon only to discover they are trapped inside a narrative not of their making. The only escape is rebellion, cutting through enemies, illusions, and the story itself.

In this living manuscript, death is not defeat, it’s rebirth. Each run reshapes the narrative, unlocking new combat forms, supernatural abilities, and evolving “Story Relics” that rearrange themselves with every attempt. Along the way, players will confront four powerful bosses determined to keep them ink-bound, and encounter more than 20 mythical beings inspired by Chinese folklore.

With every slash, every revelation, and every rebirth, players inch closer to breaking the cycle and writing their own ending.

Endless Cycles and Rebirth

Break free from prewritten fate as you unlock powerful new forms with each run. Harness the Fox Demon’s immortal abilities, battle through ever-shifting Story Relics, and face four unique bosses who guard the truth at the heart of the ink-bound world.

Creative, Fierce, and Fluid Combat

Master nine distinct combat forms and weapons, each offering unique playstyles. Equip over 40 elemental Ink Gems, including Tiger Ink, Venom Ink, and Dragon Ink, to forge devastating combos. Build deeper synergies with over 200 unlockable perks such as the Shadow Kite, Octagram Dart, Lock Charms, and the Lamp of Seven Stars.

Evolving Ink Pets

Fight alongside adorable-but-deadly Ink Pets, each capable of evolving into more than 15 unique forms depending on your Ink Gem combinations. These companions grow stronger as your story deepens.

A Vibrant Eastern Fantasy World

Explore four atmospheric realms inspired by Chinese folklore, battle over 20 mythic creatures, and uncover their hidden stories through dialogue, lore encounters, and affection-based interactions.

BlazBlue: Entropy Effect Collaboration

Leap Studio is excited to announce a special collaboration with developer 91Act, bringing Oread, the formidable Stage 4 boss from BlazBlue: Entropy Effect, into Realm of Ink as a fully playable character.

Entering the Ink Realm in style, Oread arrives armed with a powerful new Ink Gem, two exclusive Ink Pet skins, and a set of devastating new perks designed to complement her unique combat prowess, giving players bold new ways to reshape their builds and dominate the battlefield.

