Disgaea Mayhem Launches This Summer for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, and PC - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher NIS America announced the action RPG, Disgaea Mayhem, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in the west this summer.

The game is currently available for the same platforms in Japan and Asia.

A $99.99 limited edition is available on the NIS America Online Store for pre-order. It includes a copy of the game, a collector's box, an art book, the digipak original soundtrack, an acrylic stand, and an acrylic keychain.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The princess needs her pudding in this brand new take on the venerated Disgaea franchise. Take direct control of the action as N.A., a mercenary with a discerning sweet tooth, as you mow down monsters in the name of money.

Equip weapons from seven different classes to play in seven different ways! Whether you want to use the tried-and-true sword or the ranged bow, you can always switch your weapon to switch up the way you play!

The more things Magichange, the more they stay the same! Grind levels, improve your equipment, and pass new bills at the Dark Chocolate Assembly to make the numbers go up until you’re dealing a million damage with every hit! You can even recruit classic demons like the Prinny to bring along with you!

It’s time to experience Disgaea in a whole new way!

Magichange into Action

Take direct control of the combat in this action RPG spinoff of the Disgaea series! Beat down hundreds of enemies with classic Disgaea weapons, including the sword, gun, fist, and axe!

Grind Up to Get Down

It wouldn’t be Disgaea without the ability to get stronger. Head to the Item World to power up your equipment, reincarnate for higher base stats, or grind out levels to make sure you’re at the top of the food chain!

Satisfy Her Cravings

It takes a demon to feed a princess! Princess Tichelle loves her flan, and N.A. loves a paycheck. By working together, they can both get what they want! Dessert brings people (and demons) together in this light-hearted tale.

