Square Enix Announces Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy Launches in March - News

Square Enix has announced the Three-versus-three team boss battle arena game, Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy, will launch for iOS and Android in March.

View the opening cinematic below:

Read details on the game below:

Warriors from the Final Fantasy series assemble in modern-day Tokyo to save the world from destruction in Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy.

Fight in three-versus-three battles where two teams fight monsters and clash in a race to defeat the powerful boss faster than the enemy team!

Legendary Final Fantasy Characters

Fight as one of several legendary Final Fantasy warriors like Warrior of Light, Cloud, Lightning, and more, and take on the role of either Melee, Ranged, Agile, or Support. Choose the character that matches your playstyle and work as a team to take on powerful monsters! (More characters will be added over a period of time.)

Exhilarating Action

Acquire various abilities and unleash them in battle to gain the upper hand. Customize your loadout from an array of abilities, including numerous newly drawn illustrations by a stellar team of artists.

Easy-to-Learn Controls

Play with simple controls anywhere and on-the-go! Change the control scheme to one that suits you best from various control settings.

Modern Story

Explore a new Dissidia story unfolding in modern-day Tokyo with Final Fantasy warriors brought to life with full Japanese voice acting and beautiful cel-shaded graphics. Get a glimpse into their daily lives and interactions with one another by watching chat messenger episodes.

Customization and Community

Show off your style by outfitting Final Fantasy characters in their original looks or new clothes fit to roam around the modern world! Collect original and arranged music tracks from your favorite Final Fantasy games, edit your profile, chat with other players, and join the ultimate Final Fantasy community!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

