Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Launches May 28 - News

/ 353 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Dragami Games announced Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will launch on May 28 for $54.99 / 7,590 yen. Those who own the Nintendo Switch version will be able to upgrade with the Upgrade Pack for $9.99 / 1,100 yen.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"The title was originally scheduled for release on March 26, 2026," reads an update from the developer. "However, in addition to ongoing development for the Nintendo Switch 2 version, we have determined that significant revisions are also required for the currently available Nintendo Switch version. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the release to May 28, 2026.

"Furthermore, the free additional costume “Burlesque Bunny,” which was planned for distribution on the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition release, will also have its release timing adjusted accordingly.

"We sincerely apologize to all fans who have been looking forward to the release of the game and its updates."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles