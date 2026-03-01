Dark Auction – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Launches June 11 - News

Publisher Good Smile Company, and publisher and developer IzanagiGames have announced Dark Auction – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will launch on June 11.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

A deep, compelling mystery adventure with a script and scenario written by Rika Suzuki, known for her brilliant work on Another Code and Hotel Dusk: Room 215. Also featuring character design by Kohske, the author / illustrator of GANGSTA., and music by Monster Hunter composer Yuko Komiyama.

Search freely within an ancient castle across a 3D map

Apply reason and analyze the possibilities using keywords found in word clouds

Join an auction where the truth is revealed about the past

West Germany, 1981.

Eighteen-year-old Noah is haunted by the memory of his mother abandoning him at a very young age. He lives together with just his father Leonardo, a failed writer and eccentric obsessed with Hitler research. Although Noah wishes his father would put aside such a strange pursuit, Leonardo has no intention of giving it up, despite the various money problems that they endure.

One day, an invitation arrives for an auction selling items connected to Hitler. Leonardo brushes aside Noah’s objections and soon departs for the ancient castle where the auction will be held. He promises to tell Noah all about it upon his return.

But Leonardo never comes home on the appointed day. Having lost all contact with his father, Noah sets off for the castle himself. There, he witnesses a most shocking sight.

Noah soon finds himself trapped inside the castle together with other auction participants. Upon the invitation of the auctioneer, he too takes part in the mysterious event.

Staff

Original Story / Scenario: Rika Suzuki (Another Code and Hotel Dusk: Room 215)

Rika Suzuki (Another Code and Hotel Dusk: Room 215) Character Design: Kohske (GANGSTA.)

Kohske (GANGSTA.) Soundtrack: Yuko Komiyama (Monster Hunter series)

*This game tells the tale of a group of young people who resolve to strive for a peaceful future after learning of the past. While historical war-related recollections appear as motifs at times during the story, this game does not, in any way, seek to glorify or promote the crimes of war.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

