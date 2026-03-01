The Little Tomb: The Maholova Club and the Search for a Dead Body Launches March 19 - News

Publisher PLAYISM and developer CAVYHOUSE have announced the coming-of-age adventure game, The Little Tomb: The Maholova Club and the Search for a Dead Body, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on March 19 for $11.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in September 2025.

“Is there a dead body who’d like to be buried in me?”

This is a coming-of-age adventure of a young boy who believes he’s an ancient Japanese tomb!

Key Features

Play as Kofun and go on an adventure to search for a dead body to bury in his body!

Complete tasks on your To-Do List to progress the story!

Interact with all sorts of things in your surroundings and collect Action Points!

Action Points! Use Action Points to get new skills and hints for your adventure!

Characters

Kofun – A young boy who lives in Friendly Park. Believes he’s an ancient Japanese tomb. Thinks keyhole-shaped tombs are the coolest of them all.

– A young boy who lives in Friendly Park. Believes he’s an ancient Japanese tomb. Thinks keyhole-shaped tombs are the coolest of them all. Haniwa – A young funerary clay sculpture boy who’s always full of energy. He’s the one who first shows Kofun the outside world. Tends to get ahead of himself and act rashly.

Kofun grows throughout his journey as he gets to know all sorts of colorful characters.

Will he be able to find a dead body and become a proper tomb…?

Game Systems

In The Little Tomb: The Maholova Club and the Search for a Dead Body, you will control the protagonist Kofun. The story begins when you explore the playground he lives in.

Kofun can obtain Action Points by doing all sorts of different things.

Once you’ve gotten some Action Points, you can use them to get new skills or hints to help you solve puzzles you encounter along the way. Kofun is always learning!

Progress through the story and show Kofun a whole world of new experiences!

Let’s head out on an adventure to search for a dead body!

