Neverness to Everness Launches April 29 for PS5, PC, and Mobile

Publisher Perfect World Games and developer Hotta Studio announced the free-to-play supernatural urban open-world action RPG, Neverness to Everness, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android in China on April 23 and worldwide on April 29.

Read details on the game below:

Hunt Anomalies. Roam the City. Own Every Moment.

Welcome to Hethereau, a dazzling metropolis where the supernatural is just another part of daily life. From Hotta Studio comes NTE, a sleek supernatural open-world RPG where you make the rules.

You’re the city’s first unlicensed Anomaly Hunter, scraping by with odd jobs out of Eibon, a rundown antique shop that takes on paranormal gigs to keep the lights on. Team up with a crew of extraordinary companions as you unravel urban mysteries, tear through the streets in pursuit of thrills, and carve out your own legends in the neon-lit streets.

Explore a Living City

Cruise through vibrant street markets, kick it by the campus, or hit the open road with your crew for high-speed joyrides. Hethereau is your playground—find your vibe and make the city yours.

Build Your Empire

Start from nothing in an unfamiliar metropolis. Grind your way from running a hole-in-the-wall café to owning a penthouse overlooking the skyline. Your hustle becomes part of the city’s DNA.

Squad Up With Unique Characters

Recruit partners with wild supernatural powers and unforgettable personalities. Every crew member brings their own flavor, turning your journey into something legendary.

Hunt Down Anomalies

When that random umbrella in an alley starts glowing with cursed energy, or blue flames tear through the midnight streets—Hethereau’s urban legends become your problem. Track down each paranormal threat with your squad and keep the city safe from supernatural mayhem.

