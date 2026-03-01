SAEKO: Giantess Dating Sim Launches June 25 for Switch - News

Publisher HYPER REAL and developer SAFE HAVN STUDIO announced SAEKO: Giantess Dating Sim will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 25.

The game first released in May 2025 for PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

You opened your eyes to find a giant girl looking down at you…

SAEKO: Giantess Dating Sim is an adventure game set in 2000s Japan about the lives of Saeko, a girl with mysterious abilities, and the little people she has shrunk to the size of her thumb. Experience Saeko’s and the little people’s fates in the day and at night, through two separate game systems with different art styles.

You are Rin, the latest addition to the little people. Under Saeko’s protection, you spend your days in her desk drawer together with the other little people.

But don’t let your guard down. Saeko has some… interesting hobbies, to say the least.

Game System

Saeko has entrusted you with the role of supervisor.

In the day, you distribute items to the little people and interact with them, keeping the group together. However, you are no ordinary supervisor.

Each little person has two stats: Health and Appeal. These stats determine whether they will live or die. Give items to the little people in the drawer to manage their stats and make a certain… wish… of Saeko’s come true.

At night, you come out of the drawer and become Saeko’s confidante. Listen to anything she has to say and reply with a “Yes” or “No” as appropriate.

But be careful. Human life has much less weight to it when you are only the size of a thumb.

If you give the wrong answer, you’ll soon find yourself meeting a bad end.

How long can you keep up your role as the supervisor? How many more days can you survive? And when you find yourself in a position to sway their destinies, who will you decide to save?

Features:

Stunning and unique visuals drawn in two different styles of pixel art.

A world filled with brutal allure inspired by many strange tales, beginning with Fueti Shizue’s work.

An original game system which forces players to make difficult choices and live with the consequences.

A soundtrack heavily influenced by future garage and breakcore, composed by the developer himself.

The deepest journey into a developer’s proclivities in indie game history.

