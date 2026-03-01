Hack-and-Slash Action Game Verminsteel Announced for PC - News

Developer Glass Bottom Games has announced anthropomorphic hack-and-slash action game, Verminsteel, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2027.

"Neighbors coming together to defend the community is the founding principle driving Crow and their friends forward throughout their quest, and is a principle we as humans must remember as well," said Glass Bottom Games founder Megan Fox. "We hope Verminsteel in some small way inspires others to seek out their community and find where they can help, or even organize efforts themselves if need be."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game Below:

Wield swords, Molotovs, frying pans, and more against occupying forces as a crow warrior alongside a crew of determined fuzzy friendlies. Battle thousands of opponents at once and claim strategic points to gain the tactical advantage. Push back the fascists, go toe to toe with their powerful leaders, and kick the wicked forces of the Verminsteel back under the rock they crawled from! For Fragaria!

Defend the helpless in cinematic battles across the Fragarian countryside, swinging your broadswords through killer combos to best hostile rats, pigs, hawks, stoats, and more. Encounter and save townsfolk from the Verminsteel’s fiendish grasp, then accept gifts of hidden-away stores of upgraded weaponry, new combat skills, and other treasures.

Features:

Become a storied hero and master an accessible yet deep combat system.

Play as other characters like Clod the badger and Cookie the rat, tag-teaming to them mid-fight and utilizing their specialized skills to overwhelm enemies in any situation.

Rally other rescued allies to join the strengthening revolution! Order your followers in to support you with massed squad maneuvers like arrow volleys or charges. For Fragaria!

Equip and upgrade the scavenged weapons of three distinct classes to grow more powerful with every skirmish.

Bash enemies’ skulls to original hardcore bardcore beats.

Also, no GenAI was used in the making of this product. We’ve no truck with that nonsense.

