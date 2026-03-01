Mexican Ninja Launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 313 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Amber and developer Madbricks announced the roguelike beat 'em up game, Mexican Ninja, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2026.

"Mexican Ninja has always been about energy—the kind you feel in your hands when every dodge, combo, and parry clicks," said Madbricks creative director Dario Hoyo. "Bringing the game to consoles alongside PC in 2026 means more players can jump into Nuevo Tokyo at the same time and experience that rhythm. Whether you’re on keyboard or controller, it’s about flow, confidence, and fighting back con huevos."

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Fast, chaotic, and unapologetically full of attitude, Mexican Ninja is a 2.5D roguelike beat ’em up where players carve through the streets of Nuevo Tokyo—a fever-dream collision of Mexican grit and Japanese cyberpunk, ruled by the corrupt Narkuzas.

Tight combos, razor-sharp dodges, wild spirit powers, and signature Mexican Jutsus turn every run into a stylish rebellion.

The console announcement expands the uprising beyond PC, bringing the game’s precise combat, swagger-heavy progression, and irreverent tone to a wider audience in 2026.

2.5D Arcade Combat, Modern Precision

Fast, responsive beat ’em up action that rewards timing, positioning, and mastery.

Roguelike Progression

Randomized runs, evolving builds, and layered meta-upgrades that keep every attempt fresh.

Mexican Jutsus nda Spirit Powers

Unlock wild abilities and experiment with stylish crowd-control tools.

Way of the Donkey Skill Tree

A swagger-soaked progression system built around amplifying your personal playstyle.

Nuevo Tokyo Setting

A bold cultural mash-up where rebellion brews against the five heads of the Narkuzas.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles