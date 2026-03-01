Bellwright to Launch for PS5 Alongside Xbox Series and PC Versions - News

Publisher Snail and developer Donkey Crew have announced the open-world survival crafting game, Bellwright, will launch for the PlayStation 5 alongside the already announced Xbox Series X|S and 1.0 PC version.

The game is currently available in Early Access for PC via Steam.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Framed for the murder of the Prince and sentenced to death by the Crown, you’ve been living in the shadows ever since. After barely dodging an attempt on your life, you find the assassin’s contract that raises many questions—was it just misfortune that you were framed? Or is there more to it? Determined to find the answers, you journey back to the very place you escaped.

Slowly but surely, you will lead a rebellion against your homeland’s oppressive Sovereign to victory, uncovering the truth of your family’s secret along the way. The bells shall ring for freedom once again!

Establish and expand your own settlements, liberate the land and assist its villagers, and recruit others to your cause while learning more about a life you had to leave behind. Your recruits will help you build up the resources and might needed for a stand against the Crown. Command your forces, prove your valor through combat, and cement yourself as the hero of your people.

Survive and Explore

Gather, hunt, build and craft! Collect and manage resources in a harsh world to survive, and journey through the land for its secrets and adventures! The Crown and its Royal Army is not the only foe in the kingdom…

Conquer and Expand

Work your way up from a small camp to becoming the leader of a great rebellion. Improve your relations with the settlements, grow your armies, and liberate regions from the Crown to strengthen your cause. Gain followers with unique knowledge along the way and find new resources to further the technologies of your towns.

Resource and Town Management

As you free the villages from the oppressive influence of the Crown, build, manage, and upgrade your own outposts and towns with the help of your recruits. Organize your workers and train the strongest soldiers in the kingdom to grow the rebellion.

Skill-Based Directional Combat

Choose your equipment from a variety of medieval weapons and armor. From swords and axes to heavy mauls and polearms, and bows, choose your unique style of fighting and hone your skill in directional combat.

Army Command

Lead your armies into battle, commanding your squads and formations, and employ cunning tactics to your advantage. Equip and train your troops the way you want it, and control them on the battlefield to prove your skill and might.

Deep Progression

Improve your own skills in combat and survival, train your soldiers and see your workers become master craftsmen. Each new recruit will bring unique knowledge to the table, from crafting better arrows to building advanced structures in your town, so choose wisely. Opportunities for growth are endless!

Story and Roleplay As you expand your armies and influence across the land, unravel your family secrets and learn the truth behind the terrible death of the Prince you were accused of murdering. The mysteries of the kingdom await.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

