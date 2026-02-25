MARVEL MaXimum Collection Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

Limited Run Games has announced MARVEL MaXimum Collection for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The collection includes "13 comic-to-console and handheld" games, and is in partnership with Marvel Games and Konami.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

MARVEL MaXimum Collection is action-packed, featuring 13 comic-to-console and handheld counterpart titles from the past! And of course, arcade perfection is delivered with the legendary X-Men: The Arcade Game! With all new music from legendary game composer Chris Huelsbeck and robust new features, MARVEL MaXimum Collection is the perfect assortment of nostalgia for fans everywhere!

Included Games

X-Men: The Arcade Game

Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge

Captain America and the Avengers

Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage

Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety

Silver Surfer

Additional Features

Rollback netcode in X-Men: The Arcade Game.

X-Men: The Arcade Game. Save anywhere.

In-game rewind.

Museum.

Cheat menus.

