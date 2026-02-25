MARVEL MaXimum Collection Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,756 Views
Limited Run Games has announced MARVEL MaXimum Collection for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
The collection includes "13 comic-to-console and handheld" games, and is in partnership with Marvel Games and Konami.
View the reveal trailer below:
Read details on the collection below:
MARVEL MaXimum Collection is action-packed, featuring 13 comic-to-console and handheld counterpart titles from the past! And of course, arcade perfection is delivered with the legendary X-Men: The Arcade Game! With all new music from legendary game composer Chris Huelsbeck and robust new features, MARVEL MaXimum Collection is the perfect assortment of nostalgia for fans everywhere!
Included Games
- X-Men: The Arcade Game
- Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge
- Captain America and the Avengers
- Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage
- Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety
- Silver Surfer
Additional Features
- Rollback netcode in X-Men: The Arcade Game.
- Save anywhere.
- In-game rewind.
- Museum.
- Cheat menus.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
This would have sold me instantly if it also included:
X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse (SNES)
X-Men: (Sega Genesis)
X-Men 2: Clone Wars (Sega Genesis)
Wolverine: Adamantium Rage (SNES/Sega)
Surprised Maximum Carnage is in there given there's a track that uses "The Mob Rules" by Black Sabbath.