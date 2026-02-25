Amazon to No Longer Publish Maverick Games Open-World Racing Game - News

Amazon Games will no longer be publishing the open-world racing game from UK developer Maverick Games, according to The Game Business.

Maverick Games was formed in 2022 be racing game veterans that includes co-founder former Forza Horizon creative director Mike Brown. The developer is run by former former Sega Hardlight and Sumo Leamington boss Harinder Sangha.

The studio is talking with partners in order to find a new publishing deal for the AAA open-world racing game they have been developing. It is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

"As part of our strategic evolution to focus on projects that leverage Amazon’s unique strengths and scale, including the recent re-launch of Luna and our Tomb Raider franchise partnership with Crystal Dynamics, we have decided to release Maverick Games from their publishing agreement with Amazon Game Studios," an Amazon Game Studios spokesperson told The Game Business.

"We have tremendous respect for the Maverick Games team and the compelling narrative-led driving experience they’re creating. This decision allows Maverick Games the flexibility to find a publishing partner whose strategic priorities are better aligned with bringing their game to market. We’re proud of what we accomplished together during our partnership and wish them every success in the future."

Mike Brown and Harinder Sangha added, "We’re grateful to Amazon Games for their partnership and collaboration. Development of our debut title continues to progress as strongly as planned. We’re in active dialogue with partners who share our long-term ambition for the IP and look forward to sharing more later this year."

