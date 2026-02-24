New Version of Original Final Fantasy VII is Out Now for PC - News

Square Enix has announced the new version of the original Final Fantasy VII is now available for PC via Steam and GOG for $11.99.

The old version has been renamed Final Fantasy VII - 2013 Edition and is no longer available for purchase, however, it will remain accessible for existing owners. Those who own the old version will receive the new version as a free upgrade. Save data is not compatible between the two versions.

Read details on the new version below:

The world has fallen under the dominion of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a sinister corporation that has monopolized the planet’s very life force as Mako energy. In the urban megalopolis of Midgar, an anti-Shinra rebel group calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their campaign of resistance.

Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the rebels, unaware that he will be drawn into an epic battle for the fate of the planet, while having to come to terms with his own lost past.

This product is an upgraded version of Final Fantasy VII – 2013 Edition with additional features (there are no changes or additions to the story).

The following extra features are included:

3x Speed Mode – Play through the game at up to three times the speed! This feature can only be used in battle, travel, and select events.

– Play through the game at up to three times the speed! This feature can only be used in battle, travel, and select events. Ability to Turn Battle Encounters Off – Activate this option to turn off random encounters. Story event battle still must be completed to advance the story.

– Activate this option to turn off random encounters. Story event battle still must be completed to advance the story. Battle Enhancement Mode – Activate this mode to recover HP/MP during battles and max out the Limit gauge.

– Activate this mode to recover HP/MP during battles and max out the Limit gauge. Autosave Feature

