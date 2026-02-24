Marvel's Wolverine Launches September 15 for PS5 - News

Ppublisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced Marvel's Wolverine will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 15.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An all-new take on the iconic character, based on Marvel comics.

From Insomniac Games, the developers of the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, comes Marvel’s Wolverine.

As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes—unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage and relentless determination—to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be.

Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The Ultimate Wolverine Fantasy

Marvel’s Wolverine is built on Insomniac Games staples like fast, fluid, and ferocious combat; exhilarating, action-packed set pieces; robust accessibility features; and a gripping story that taps into the core tenets of one of the most compelling comic book characters of all time. The game will explore Logan’s signature spin on heroism—which is much darker and more brutal than you might expect from Insomniac.

Iconic Characters

Independence is often the way of Wolverine, although he’ll encounter familiar faces on his journey, like the elusive Mystique and the brutish Omega Red. Some will fight alongside Logan against all odds, while others will unleash all-out attacks, such as the Reavers, an enemy faction that will keep our hero’s instincts on edge.

A Globe-Spanning Thriller

In this original story, Wolverine is on the hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him. His search for answers will send him on perilous excursions to exotic locales, including the island nation of Madripoor, the frosted wilderness of Canada and the narrow city streets of Tokyo—all potential battlegrounds for fierce, bloody, destructive action.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

