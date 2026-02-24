Simpsons Hit & Run Developer is Back as New Radical Games - News

Radical Entertainment, the developer behind The Simpsons Hit & Run and Prototype, has returned under the new name of New Radical Games.

New Radical Games calls itself "Radical Entertainment + Hothead Games," which suggests it is the successor to the two defunct developers.

Radical Entertainment was founded in 1991, acquired by Vivendi in 2005, and acquired by Activision in 2008. The studio was shut down in 2013 as Canada had dissolved its incorporated status.

Hothead Games was founded in 2006 and went defunct in 2024. It is best known for developing the mobile series Big Win, as well as Penny Arcade Adventures and DeathSpank.

Ian Wilkson is the CEO and president of New Radical Games, while Tim Bennison will serve as COO.

Wilkinson was a co-founder of Radical Entertainment and left the company in 2008 to work at Hothead in which he served as president. Bennison was the Capcom Vancouver COO and studio director then joined Hothead in 2020 as its COO.

"It all started with Radical Entertainment back in 1991," reads the about page on the official website for New Radical Games. "Fast forward to 2025 and we have amassed invaluable experience along the way. We know how to capture the essence of world-class intellectual properties, and deliver licensed games that delight fans everywhere. Join us as we continue to evolve and inspire!"

