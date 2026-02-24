Koei Tecmo to Transfer Team Ninja Division 1 to Gust - News

Koei Tecmo has announced it will be transferring the Division 1 team from Team Ninja to Gust on April 1. The team will be renamed to Gust Division 2.

This team is the developer for Dead or Alive Xtreme Venus Vacation and co-developed Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator.

Team Ninja's Division 2 will be split into two divisions with the names Team Ninja Division 1 and Team Ninja Division 2.

Here is the list of changes (via Gematsu):

Entertainment Division Team NINJA Division 1 will be transferred to Gust, and renamed Gust Division 2. Team NINJA Division 2 will be split into Team NINJA Division 1 and Team NINJA Division 2.

IP Business The name of this division will change to Global IP Business.

Marketing Division The name of this office will change to Global Marketing Division. Global Marketing Department’s name will change to Marketing Department. Global Business Department’s name will change to Business Development Department.

Business Division (Newly Established) Business Division will be established, and Global Business Promotion Department and Business Department will be transferred from Marketing Division. Global Business Promotion Department’s name will change to Business Promotion Department.



