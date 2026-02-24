Blizzard Announces Overwatch Rush for iOS and Android - News

Blizzard Entertainment has announced top-down hero shooter, Overwatch Rush, for iOS and Android.

It is in development by a separate dedicated team at Blizzard that has mobile experience. The main Overwatch developer, Team 4, will remain focused on the main Overwatch game.

View the early development gameplay preview video below:

Read details on the game below:

What is Overwatch Rush?

Overwatch Rush is a top-down hero shooter in the early stages of development. It is being built from the ground up for mobile and set in the Overwatch universe. It is designed for fast-paced, on-the-go play, with Hero-centric combat and playstyle customization that suits both team and solo players. The game is built for mobile devices, offering intuitive controls and bite-sized sessions without sacrificing depth.

Why is testing only available in some countries and regions?

As you may have seen with other mobile games, testing helps us fine-tune gameplay, performance, and server stability. It also allows us to gather feedback across all aspects of the game and helps us to optimize the experience for different devices and network conditions–something we can do more efficiently if we stick to select countries and regions first.

Can I participate if I am outside of the test countries and regions?

Currently, participation is restricted to players in designated test countries and regions. Follow development at Discord.

When is Overwatch Rush coming out?

It’s far too early to say. Learnings from test cycles will help inform those plans, so please keep the feedback coming and we’ll share more info as we move forward.

What platforms will Overwatch Rush be available on?

Overwatch Rush is being developed from the ground up for mobile and will run on supported iOS and Android devices.

What devices will the game run on?

This is the list of minimum supported mobile devices for each tier of performance (low tier, medium tier, high tier) with the expected performance for each tier:

Platform: Android Minimum RAM: 3GB Minimum Spec Chipset: Snapdragon 480, 675, 720G, 730, 765 MediaTek Dimensity 6XXX, 7XX, 8XX, and Helio G9X, Exynos 980, 1380 Minimum Spec Device: Samsung A14 5G

Platform: iOS Minimum Ram: 3GB Minimum Spec Chipset: A12 Supported Devices: iPhone SE (2nd Gen) iPhone SE (3rd Gen) iPhone XS, XS Max iPhone XR iPhone 11 – iPhone 17 Pro



Will Overwatch Rush support controllers?

Controller support is not available in the current version of Overwatch Rush, but as testing and as development continues, we’re looking at different options.

What game content is available during the Limited Geo Test and will the game change over time?

The Limited Geo Test includes a curated roster of Heroes, maps, and core game modes to ensure stability and gather feedback. Overwatch Rush will evolve over time with new content, events, and updates based on community input.

Who is developing Overwatch Rush?

Overwatch Rush is being developed by a Blizzard team separate from Team 4. We are an international team dedicated to this title with extensive experience in mobile game development .

Will Overwatch Rush impact the development of Overwatch?

No. Overwatch Rush is being developed by a new, separate, dedicated team focused exclusively on creating a mobile-first experience.

How will the game be monetized?

Overwatch Rush is designed as a mobile free-to-play game with optional in-app purchases, and our vision is for player skill to be the deciding factor in matches. We’ll be listening to player feedback on this topic, and monetization elements may be adjusted during testing phases.

Where can I find updates and announcements and provide feedback / suggestions?

You can find official updates and announcements through the Overwatch Rush Discord. Players in testing countries and regions can also provide feedback via the Discord. We’re building this game with our community in mind, and player feedback will help us shape Overwatch Rush.

