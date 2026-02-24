Panzer Knights: Commander's Edition Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

Publisher PQube and developer Joy Brick have announced anime-inspired tank simulation game, Panzer Knights: Commander's Edition, for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will launch in 2026.

Take command of a German Panzer platoon and lead your forces through the chaos of World War II in this gripping tank simulation that blends hardcore strategy with anime-inspired visuals. Engage in explosive third-person combat across the battlefields of Europe, where every round counts. Load specialised ammunition, target enemy weak points, and call in tactical support as you adapt to the ever-changing situation on the front line.

Between missions, assemble an elite tank crew by handpicking recruits with unique skills, and deploy a formidable arsenal of meticulously detailed tanks, each with their own characteristics, strengths, and vulnerabilities.

In a conflict where victory is achieved through cunning, adaptability, and precision, do you have what it takes to emerge triumphant?

Iconic Battles

Embark on an action-packed campaign, from the Battle of France to Operation Barbarossa. Smash through defensive lines, seize vital objectives, and repel ferocious counterattacks.

Explosive Tank Combat

Clash with Allied armour in high‑stakes skirmishes. Use the terrain to your advantage, load specialised shells, and exploit weak points to immobilise and destroy your targets.

Tactical Decisions

Manage your tank’s vital systems, deploy smoke screens, call in air support, and organise your platoon’s formation in real-time to gain the upper hand.

Crew Selection

Build an elite team from 30 eager recruits. Level up their skills, discover their backstories, and experiment with different loadouts to increase your combat effectiveness.

Extensive Tank Roster

Visit the garage to grow your arsenal. From the nimble ‘Panzer III’ to the mighty ‘Tiger I’, each tank features unique stats, armour profiles, and authentic camouflage patterns.

Flexible Gameplay Modes

Test your skills in challenging bonus missions to gain rewards for upgrading your crew and garage, or jump straight into the action with the customisable ‘skirmish mode’.

Bonus Tanks Included

Includes three additional bonus tank packs! Take command of the US army’s “M4-748 Sherman” and “M26 Pershing,” field the British “Churchill VII,” and “Valentine XI,” and deploy the Axis’s long-range tank destroyer “Elefant” and super-heavy “Panzer VIII Maus.”

