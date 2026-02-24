Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Selayed - News

Dragami Games has announcedLollipop Chainsaw RePOP – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has been delayed from March 2026 to an unannounced date.

"Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition had been scheduled for release on March 26, 2026," said Dragami Games. "However, due to the need for significant updates not only to the Nintendo Switch 2 version but also to the currently released Nintendo Switch version, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the release.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to all fans who have been eagerly awaiting this title.

"We will announce the new release date as soon as preparations are complete."

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

