Amazon to Shut Down King of Meat on April 9

Publisher Amazon Games and developer Glowmade announced it will be ending the service for the cooperative combat game, King of Meat, on April 9.

All content will remain playable until then, however, after this date the game will no longer be playable. All users who purchased content will be getting a full refund in the coming week.

"Following the launch of King of Meat, it’s been incredibly rewarding to watch the community enjoy this fun and chaotic world," reads the announcement post.

"Despite the creativity and innovation Glowmade brought to King of Meat, the game has unfortunately not found the audience we hoped for. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to conclude our investment in the game, and King of Meat‘s servers will close on April 9, 2026. Players will be able to access and play all existing content until then, so we encourage you to enjoy your remaining time in the game with your fellow Contenders.

"All players who purchased King of Meat will receive a full refund in the coming weeks from their platform provider.

"We want to sincerely thank every player who supported King of Meat and the wonderful community that formed around it. Your enthusiasm, imagination, and feedback have meant the world to us and to the team at Glowmade. We’re grateful for Glowmade’s partnership and passion throughout this journey and wish them continued success in the future."

King of Meat released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in October 20025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

