Xbox Co-Founder Believes it 'is Being Sunsetted' as Microsoft Focuses on AI

posted 5 hours ago

Xbox co-founder Seamus Blackley in an interview with GamesBeat discussed the latest shakeup at Xbox with Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer retiring and Xbox President Sarah Bond resigning. Asha Sharma, the President of Microsoft’s CoreAI product, has been brought on as the new head of Xbox, while Matt Booty has been promoted to Chief Content Officer.

Blackley believes Microsoft is sunsetting Xbox, which is why Sharma was brought on as the new CEO.

"From Microsoft Satya Nadella has made an incredible number of bets and invested an incredible amount of money and credibility in the transform model AI future," said Blackley. "Xbox, like a lot of businesses that aren’t the core AI business, is being sunsetted. They don’t say that, but that’s what’s happening. I expect that the new CEO, Asha Sharma, her job is going to be as a palliative care doctor who slides Xbox gently into the night.

"It just seems really true. I imagine asking somebody if it made sense to put a major motion picture studio into the hands of somebody who didn’t like movies, or a major record label into the hands of somebody who’d never seen a live show. Why would you do that? Well, you only do that if you’re looking at the problem in a more abstract way. The natural consequence of the focus on AI is that AI abstracts every problem from the minds of the executives who believe in it. We’re abstracting the problem of games as well. There’s a core belief, and you can see it in what Satya said, that AI will subsume games like it will subsume everything.

"The job of all these people is to just gently usher all of these business units into the new world of AI. That’s what you’re seeing here. Whether or not you agree with it, whether you agree with AI having the potential to do that, whether AI will be successful, is a separate matter. But that’s what we’re seeing. That is in no way surprising.

"It would have been shocking if they had somebody in there in a meaningful role who was passionate about games, passionate about the creator-driven business of games, because it would be in direct conflict with everything else Microsoft is doing.

"Microsoft is a company that is now about enabling its customers by enabling AI to drive things. That’s at odds with the auteur model of any art, but specifically of games. Microsoft doesn’t have the problem that Apple does, or that Netflix does, where they have an auteur-driven content model to manage. Games are the only place where they have a content business."

Blackley was asked about the new CEO saying "we will not chase short-term efficiency or flood our ecosystem with soulless AI slop" and he is skeptical.

"A, you want to believe that. B, that’s what every single person who’s been brought into games from other industries has said when they’re hired, in every press release, probably going back longer than you and I have been in this business," he said. "I know that John Riccitiello said that when he was brought in from sporting goods to EA. But that’s just what occurs to people to say when they bring in someone from an outside business into games.

"Some people coming from outside businesses succeed in games and others just hit the wall, because it’s a content business and they don’t expect that. They’re not ready for that. They think it’s a compute business, or they think it’s a rendering business, or they think it’s a software business. Games is none of those things. It’s hilarious, but it’s none of those things.

"Her statement, or the statement that was written for her in the press release, saying that she was looking forward to seeing what makes games work or something like that, was hilarious. It reminded me of that meme. “Hello, fellow kids!” I’ll now figure out what’s interesting about games! Oh, boy. Wow. There may be more than you think.

"People have succeeded at that before. Maybe she will."

Blackley also gave Sharma some advice stating that "should find a way to leave this job soon" if she "can’t develop a passion for games."

"Two things. If I was talking to her I would say, look, if you’re not really passionate about games, or if you can’t develop a passion for games, then you should find a way to leave this job soon. You shouldn’t do it," he said. "Because it’s harder than you think. You’re a very smart person who’s accomplished a lot in your career. You’re going to think I’m wrong, but you will discover that I’m right. There’s a long history of extremely smart people in games who have hit this wall.

"The second is, if you can get the trust of the gaming community, then you can build a real business on the scale of the Microsoft AI business that will make you very powerful. But that happens if you gain the trust of the audience, if you gain the trust of the community.

"If you want to look for people to emulate, you look at Shuhei Yoshida. I’d tell her to go and spend a day with Shu. Go and spend a day with Peter Moore. Go and spend a day with Phil Harrison. Go and spend a day, if you can, with some of the guys from Nintendo. Find Reggie. Spend a day with Reggie. Go and talk to those leaders about how they succeeded and failed in the business. Learn from them. Don’t try to make it up on your own. Go get that data. They’re all out there. I’m sure Reggie–shit, there’s a recently-departed executive from Nintendo who might be very interesting for her to talk to, right? That would be my advice. Go talk to all of those people.

"In the end, if this isn’t something you’re really passionate about, I think she’s clearly very passionate about e-commerce and about AI. But that’s not games. Games are a passion business. The audience and everyone in the ecosystem reward that passion.

"At every industry event, at every award show, at every business meeting, at every fight that you have about shelf space, every fight you have about who gets what tariff at what online store, everyone sits around for a minute and talks about what games they love and the passion they have about that. If you’re not ready to hang like that, you’re not going to do well in those meetings. Microsoft is not enough of a gorilla that someone who doesn’t know what they’re talking about can walk in and do things."

