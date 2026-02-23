Ubisoft Appoints New leadership for the Assassin's Creed Franchise - News

Vantage Studios, the Ubisoft subsidiary, has announced it has appointed three veterans to lead the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Martin Schelling will be the Head of Assassin’s Creed Brand, Jean Guesdo will be the Head of Content for Assassin’s Creed Brand, and Francois de Billy will be the Head of Production Excellence for Assassin’s Creed Brand.

"Today, Vantage Studios, a Ubisoft subsidiary, announced the appointment of three seasoned leaders who will play a pivotal role in driving the Assassin’s Creed brand’s long-term vision, creative ambition, and continued growth," reads the press release.

"Martin Schelling has been named Head of Assassin’s Creed Brand, responsible for overall strategy and long-term vision of the brand. Martin brings with him a combination of deep production expertise and a profound understanding of Assassin’s Creed, shaped through his leadership on some of its most defining titles, including Revelations, Black Flag, Origins, and Valhalla. Most recently, Martin served as Ubisoft’s Chief Production Officer, responsible for redefining development workflows across the company’s portfolio.

"Jean Guesdon has been appointed Head of Content for the brand. In this role, Jean will lead its overall creative direction, support individual games, and guide the future of Assassin’s Creed while staying true to its core DNA. Jean is a veteran designer at Ubisoft, whose key credits trace back to the 2007 original. He is best known for serving as Creative Director on both Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

"Finally, François de Billy is the brand’s Head of Production Excellence, where he will strengthen production practices and execution across the brand. Another veteran of the brand, François more recently served as Production Director on Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed: Origins. He is internally recognized for his ability to optimize processes and remove friction across complex production workflows.

"Martin, Jean and François have collaborated closely on multiple flagship Assassin’s Creed games throughout the years, across creative, production, and brand strategy. Over the next few weeks, they will transition from their current roles to formally join the Assassin’s Creed leadership team alongside Andrée-Anne Boisvert, Producer for Assassin’s Creed’s cross-brand initiatives and Head of Technological Excellence, and Lionel Hiller, VP Brand and Go-to-Market Strategy, where they are set to steer the brand’s ambitious new chapter."

