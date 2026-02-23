Forza Horizon 6 Trailer Showcases Japan Biomes - News

/ 190 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games have release a new trailer for the open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 6, that features a look at the different Japan biomes.

View the trailer below:

Forza Horizon 6 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 19, and for the PlayStation 5 later in 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles