Nintendo Treehouse: Live Set for February 24, Features Mario Wonder Switch 2 and Pokémon Pokopia

Nintendo announced a Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation will take place tomorrow, February 24 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The Nintendo Treehouse: Live will be about 80 minutes in length and feature hands-on gameplay of Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park and Pokémon Pokopia.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on March 26.

Pokémon Pokopia will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5.

