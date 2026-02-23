Nacon Connect 2026 Set for March 4 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nacon announced the Nacon Connect 2026 showcase will take place on March 4 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will feature upcoming releases from Nacon, as well as updates on accessories. There will be new game announcements, and new videos and gameplay on Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, Edge of Memories, and Endurance Motorsport Series.

