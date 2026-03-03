Switch 2 vs Switch 1 Sales Comparison - January 2026 - Sales

/ 805 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 1.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launched in June 2025 and the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.

Switch 2 Vs. Switch 1 Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 35,260 - Switch 1

Total Lead: 9,215,340 - Switch 2

Switch 2 Total Sales: 16,351,114

Switch 1 Total Sales: 7,135,774

January 2026 is the 8th month the Nintendo Switch 2 has been available for. During the latest month, the Switch 1 has outsold the Switch 2 by 35,260 units when you align the launches. The Switch 2 is ahead of the Switch 1 by 9.22 million units.

The 8th month for the Switch 2 is January 2026, while for the Switch 1 it is October 2017. The Switch 2 has sold 16.35 million units, while the Switch 1 sold 7.14 million units during the same timeframe.

The Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 153.93 million units to date. The Switch 2 is currently 137.58 million units behind the lifetime sales of the Switch 1.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles