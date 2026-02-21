NS2 Best-Seller, PS5 Tops 90M LT - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for January 2026 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console worldwide with 765,795 units sold for January 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 16.35 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console, with an estimated 760,325 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 90.20 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console, with an estimated 178,472 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 153.93 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 118,727 units sold, to bring its lifetime sales to 34.29 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are down by nearly 198,000 units, as the Switch 1 sold 963,507 units in January 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are down by nearly 312,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 277,000 units. The PS4 sold 1,072,311 units for the month of January 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 396,074 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 97,505 (-11.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 103,712 units (-46.6%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 340,916 units (-65.6%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by over 2.68 million units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 2.26 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 319,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by nearly 621,000 units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for January 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 765,795 ( 16,351,114 ) PlayStation 5 - 760,325 ( 90,200,369 ) Switch 1 - 178,472 ( 153,933,312 ) Xbox Series X|S - 118,727 ( 34,289,942 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for January 2026:

PlayStation 5 - 240,901 Switch 2 - 225,035 Xbox Series X|S - 90,078 Switch 1 - 41,974

Europe hardware estimates for January 2026:

PlayStation 5 - 265,302 Switch 2 - 156,900 Switch 1 - 36,063 Xbox Series X|S - 19,680 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for January 2026:

Switch 2 - 365,433 PlayStation 5 - 224,888 Switch 1 - 94,496 Xbox Series X|S - 3,441

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for January 2026:

PlayStation 5 - 29,234 Switch 2 - 18,427 Switch 1 - 5,939 Xbox Series X|S - 5,528

Weekly Sales:

Global January 10, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 244,025 PlayStation 5 - 225,052 Switch 1 - 52,106 Xbox Series X|S - 32,809

Global January 17, 2026 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 187,246 Switch 2 - 186,183 Switch 1 - 53,182 Xbox Series X|S - 32,535

Global January 24, 2026 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 176,568 Switch 2 - 171,896 Switch 1 - 40,804 Xbox Series X|S - 27,055

Global January 31, 2026 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 171,459 Switch 2 - 163,691 Switch 1 - 32,380 Xbox Series X|S - 26,328

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

